Kourtney Kardashian ‘Surprises’ Travis Barker With Halloween Decorations

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to her Instagram story to share photos and video of her new Halloween decorations, which she surprised her husband Travis Barker with. The reality star showed off a display of white pumpkins, in all sizes, lined up against each side of the wall in a long hallway of their home, in the posts. There was also a similar display of gray pumpkins in an outdoor area with stairs.

“my husband is gonna be on tour the first 2 weeks of October so had to surprise him and make sure we got all the Halloween vibes in now,” the doting wife shared in a caption on one of the photos.

Kourtney’s sweet gesture comes just a few weeks after she had to have emergency fetal surgery to save her and Travis’ unborn baby. The scary situation caused the musician to fly home to Los Angeles, CA from Europe, where he was on tour at the time, to be by her side. A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that since the ordeal, Travis has been paying close attention to Kourtney.

“Travis is constantly checking in on her and making sure she’s feeling OK,” the insider said. They also added that the already mother of three is “doing a lot better since her surgery” and Travis is “grateful” she and the baby are now healthy. “Kourtney is focusing on taking care of herself and making sure everyone in her family is feeling good across the board,” the source also shared.

Kourtney and Travis were married in May 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing some of the precious moments they’ve had together, on social media. In addition to the upcoming bundle of joy, the lovebirds share a blended family that includes Kourtney’s three kids, Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis’ two kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.