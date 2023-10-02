Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Rani’s 5th Birthday With Adorable Tribute: Watch

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson, 44, kicked off the week by celebrating her daughter, Rani, who turned five years old on October 2. The Golden Globe winner took to Instagram that day to share a throwback video of her five-year-old. “5 years old today The birth of Rani was pure magic and magic is what continues. Happiest birthday to Rani Rose!” Kate captioned the clip, along with a heart and balloon emoji.

The proud mother-of-three added Johnny Cash‘s version of “You Are My Sunshine” to the video and sang along with her daughter during her younger years. Soon after the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared the post with her nearly 18 million followers, many of them took to the comments to react and wish Rani well on her special day. “Happy 5th birthday to your girl What a blessing!” one admirer gushed, while another fan added, “Happy birthday beautiful Rani Rose.” Fellow actress Reese Witherspoon, 47, also “liked” the post.

Aside from the birthday content, Kate recently took to Instagram last month to share a few campaign photos she did for Tiffany & Co. on September 18. For the special post, Kate posed with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, 37, and their daughter. “Loved and ‘locked’! Opening the blue box is way more fun in real life than in the movies…(hmmmm what may I be referencing ?) @tiffanyandco #lockwithlove #tiffanyandco #tiffanypartner,” she captioned the photos with her family rocking matching Tiffany & Co. bracelets.

The 44-year-old and Danny have been engaged since 2021, notably three years after Rani was born. In recent months, Kate addressed planning her wedding to the 37-year-old during an interview on the Table for Two podcast. “Right now, planning a wedding feels insane, but I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding,” she said in February. “So there’s a part of me that wants the big bash, you know? There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate [wedding]. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both.”

Prior to her relationship with Danny, Kate was married to The Black Crowes founder Chris Robinson, 56, from 2000 until their 2007 divorce. The now 56-year-old and his ex-wife welcomed one son, Ryder Robinson, 19. Later, the blonde beauty welcomed her second son, Bingham Bellamy, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Matt Bellamy, 45. Last November, Kate opened up about having three children with three different men during an interview with The Sunday Times. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she explained. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”