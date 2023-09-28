Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Reportedly ‘Hit It Off’ at Post-Game Party With Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s squad of gal pals may be growing! The popstar, 33, and Brittany Mahomes, 28, apparently got along very well at a post-game party on Sunday, September 24, according to a new report from TMZ. A source with direct knowledge said that Taylor and Patrick Mahomes’ wife “chatted a ton” at the celebration, as the singer’s rumored romance with Travis Kelce, 33, appears to be heating up.

The insider told the outlet that the two ladies “really hit it off” at the private celebration hosted by Travis. Taylor and Brittany also reportedly took a shot together, and they were overheard talking about getting together again and keeping in touch.

The two women chatted at the party where the first PDA photo of Travis and Taylor was taken. The “Shake It Off” singer was seen with her arm wrapped around the tight end, as she chatted with another partygoer. Earlier that day, Taylor was also seen watching the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, in a suite.

Brittany’s husband, Patrick, did say that he got to meet Taylor at the post-game celebration. While he echoed his teammate’s call for privacy, he did confirm that they met. “She’s really cool, good people,” he told reporters. “Like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Romance rumors between Travis and Taylor were ignited when it was reported that they were seeing each other by The Messenger. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” a source told the outlet. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

While the speculation about the Super Bowl winner and Taylor has sent Swifties and the NFL into a frenzy, Travis vowed to keep things private during his podcast New Heights. “What’s real is that it is my personal life, and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said. “She’s not into media, like I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows. And any other show I go on from here on out — I am enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. And so, everything moving forward, me talking about sports and saying, ‘alright nah’ is kind of have to be where I keep it [sic].”