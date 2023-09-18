Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free in Stunning New Tutorial Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance: Video

Image Credit: CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Glowing! Kylie Jenner, 26, took to Instagram to share a tutorial video on her latest beauty product and rocked a makeup-free look before she applied her new concealer. In the clip, The Kardashians star opted to wear her raven-hued tresses down in loose waves and added gold earrings to her look. Kylie rocked a nude long-sleeved blouse for the tutorial and an on-trend French manicure.

“Hi guys!” she said at the start of the makeup video. “If you haven’t heard already I’m dropping a brand new concealer… my Power Plush Longwear Concealer.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder went on to instruct her nearly 400 million followers on “how to use” the new product. She also made sure to highlight the “vegan brush” she is also launching soon. Kylie noted that the “tapered applicator” on the concealer wand helps to get a “precise” application.

Soon after she shared the tutorial with her followers, many of them took to the comments to react to Kylie’s bare-faced look. “I’m in LOVE with this,” one admirer gushed, while another joked, “This makes me want to start wearing concealer honestly.” Meanwhile, a separate fan couldn’t help but compliment Kylie on her natural look. “You don’t even need make up,” they swooned. The 26-year-old revealed that her new makeup products will launch on Sept. 27.

Kylie’s latest makeup tutorial clip comes just four days after she took to TikTok to share a video in a pair of baggy sweatpants and a tank top. “Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying. And then I’m gonna go back to slaying soon. So don’t you worry,” she mouthed along to a hilarious audio attached to the post. One fan took to the comments to compliment Kylie and disagree with the audio. “No girl, you’ve been slaying,” they wrote.

The mother-of-two‘s latest viral clips comes amid her romance with Dune star Timothée Chalamet, 27. Kylie and her new beau first sparked romance rumors in Apr. 2023 after a prior video from Jan. 2023 resurfaced of them meeting up at Paris Fashion Week. Timothée, AKA “Timmy” to his fans, and Kylie later took their romance official when they packed on the PDA at Beyoncé‘s concert on Sept. 4. Most recently, the former billionaire and Timmy were spotted on a date at the the U.S. Open on Sept. 10 where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other.