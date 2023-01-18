Kim Kardashian Jokingly Mocks Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In ‘Bad Makeup’ TikTok: Watch

At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.

Kim using Kylie’s makeup to make herself look gaudy might not be the greatest endorsement — Or, maybe it is? After all, if Kylie’s product can transform Kim into a Duane Reade-version of Amy Winehouse, imagine how they could transform anyone else?

Speaking of endorsements, Kim’s video comes shortly after she and Kylie had a cute back-and-forth on Instagram. On Monday (Jan. 16), Kylie, 25, posted photos of herself wearing a skintight SKIMS black romper. “Kyventures,” Kylie captioned the gallery of her against a field of emerald-green grass. While everyone was captivated by the scenery, Kim was slightly upset over what wasn’t there. “Can u tag @skims please, LOL,” said Kim, always keeping her mind on the branding.

Kylie, who could have added the tag and left it at that, decided to clap back at her sister. “I had to steal this from mom’s house,” Ky said, referring to Kris Jenner, “and now you want me to promote ?!!!! wow @skims).” What’s next – making Kylie actually buy the products? Perish the thought.

The @KimAndNorth account may just get both Kim and North West in trouble. On Jan. 8, North, 9, made a joke at Kim by lip-syncing to audio of her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian impersonating Kim. “I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me,” North said while mouthing along to Kourt’s Kim-pression. But, as of Jan. 18, the video had been taken down, leaving some to speculate whether or not North might have crossed a line with this.