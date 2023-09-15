Kylie Jenner Goes Makeup-Free & Wears Sweatpants While ‘Taking a Break From Slaying’ in New Video

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

When it comes to Kylie Jenner, one thing is for sure, she looks fabulous with or without makeup and she proved that in a new TikTok video. The 26-year-old posted a video of herself with no makeup on while wearing baggy sweatpants and a white tank top.

In the video, Kylie was mouthing along to someone saying, Right now, I’m not depressed. I’m just having a little break from slaying. I’m just having a little break from slaying. And then I’m gonna go back to slaying soon. So don’t you worry.” The video was taken in Kylie’s bathroom as she posed with her hands on her hips while wearing super baggy black sweatpants with an elastic band around her tiny waist. She styled the pants with a low-cut, scoop-neck white tank top and chose to go makeup-free. Kylie’s black hair was down in loose natural waves while swept to the side and she showed off her naturally gorgeous, bare face.

Kylie has been opting for a more casual look lately and aside from this video, she recently attended the U.S. Open with rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, when she rocked a black T-shirt and jeans, which is uncharacteristic of the glam-lover.

Another one of our recent favorite no-makeup looks was when Kylie posted photos to her Instagram while in a garden wearing a pair of Vintage Levi’s Sapphire Jeans with a flowy white Doen Aphra Crochet-Trimmed Ramie Top. She accessorized her look with an Anita Ko Classic Zoe Bracelet, a Btb Los Angeles Uma Straw Shoulder Bag, and a Cartier Trinity Bracelet, while her hair was down in loose waves.

As if Kylie’s natural looks couldn’t get any better, she posted a photo to her Instagram to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics concealer when she rocked minimal makeup, showing off her clear complexion and matte orange lips.