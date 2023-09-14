Try Kylie Jenner’s Fashionable White Tights Trend With a Pair for $10

Image Credit: DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Kylie Jenner always seems to have a new trend up her sleeve, and the newest fashion risk she took was pairing white tights with a nude bodycon dress and white kitten heels. People are curious about what else she has in store for looks this fall, since she’s off to a unique start. She actually styled her outfit exactly as it was on the runway for the Atlein Fall 2023 collection, which you can see here. If you’re looking to elevate your style and follow the same trend Kylie started without breaking the bank, look no further with these white tights for less than $10.

Shop the Women’s Semi-Opaque White Tights for $9.99 on Amazon today!

This definitely isn’t a signature Kylie fit — like her usual effortless and baggy looks — so fans were surprised to see her trying something out of her comfort zone. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, you can see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star heading to her car in the outfit along with black sunglasses, small hoop earrings, and a tiny white purse as accessories. Gaining inspiration from celebrity fashion is fun, so you can mimic this look yourself or put your own twist on it! With these white tights, it’s the first step to putting a new spin on your wardrobe.

These Amazon tights also have 6,000+ ratings on Amazon. “Super stretchy and opaque tights that give your outfit a great pop of color and are very comfortable,” one reviewer said. Another customer said, “Perfect fit. Comfortable to wear all day… Excellent quality!”