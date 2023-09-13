Kid Cudi Shuts Down Timothée Chalamet Feud Rumors Amid Kylie Jenner Romance: I Will ‘Always Love Him’

Image Credit: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

In case you were wondering — no, Timothée Chalamet, 25, and Kid Cudi, 39, are not feuding over the former’s steamy romance with Kylie Jenner. The rapper was questioned about their relationship during a recent Twitter (X) exchange. “They think u and timmy [sic] aren’t friends anymore for some reason – it’s going viral on TikTok,” the follower wrote. “What da hell,” Kid responded, along with a row of facepalm emojis. “Timmy is my brother til the end of time and beyond I will always ALWAYS love him,” he continued in the comments. “We are good. Trust me.”

The rapper went so far as to add that he’d spoken to the Dune actor within the last few week. “I spoke to him a few weeks ago,” he explained, adding “please dont [sic] believe the gossip online yall.”

The questions evidently arose because Kid Cudi and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott collaborated on several hits, including “THE SCOTTS.” Kylie and Travis parted ways after spending Christmas of 2022 apart. The former couple share two children, daughter Stormi and son Aire.

And Travis made no secret of his contempt for the Wonka star in his recently released track, “Meltdown” from his Utopia album. “Wrappin’ the cheese, wrap around me ’cause I’ve got property,” Travis raps on the track, which he released with Drake. “Chocolate AP [Audemars Piguet] and chocolate the Vs / got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn an athlete like it’s calories, find another flame hot as me, b****.”

But despite his relationship with Travis, Kid Cudi clearly has no problem with Timothée — in fact, he cast the Beautiful Boy star in his 2022 animated Netflix TV special Entergalactic. In an interview with IMDb, the rapper explained why he chose the actor for the role of his character’s weed dealer.

“Ty Dolla Sign and Timmy just looked like they would be two of my homies,” he said. “We would just all kick it. With Timothée, I was just like: ‘Oh man, it would be funny if he was, like, my weed dealer. You know, like, with a Caesar [hairstyle]. Just changed his whole situation and make him a whole other dude.”