Kid Cudi, 38, Says He’s ‘Nearing The End’ Of His Music Career

Kid Cudi, 38, may be done with music soon. The rapper revealed he’s “kind of nearing the end” of his music career, in a new in-depth interview on First We Feast’s Hot Ones series. He was promoting his new album, Entergalactic during the show and ate hot chicken wings while answering a number of questions.

“I don’t feel like I have what they have,” he said when referring to the longevity of a music career like Jay-Z‘s. “I just don’t know if I wanna do music, drop albums for too much longer, you know? I’m kind of nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi, I think.”

He went on to explain that he would like to try a different career path and already has one in mind: teaching. “I’m really curious to see what else I can do. I was thinking about this — and this is like a wacky idea I had years ago,” he said. “But it would be cool to, like, one day be a kindergarten teacher. And just do that for a couple years.”

“Like, when I’m, like, 50…and I just, like, infect the youth with that freshness,” he continued. “Get ‘em young, and then those kids will just sprinkle the freshness to the world, and I’ll just be like, ‘Yes! Yes!’”

When Kid Cudi’s not getting attention for talking about his music career and possible future teaching career, he’s doing so for his social media photos. In Aug., he shared a black and white photos of himself posing for Esquire magazine, including one in which he was fully nude except for a sock that covered his crotch area. It brought on a lot of comments from fans once it went viral and many were full of compliments. “I love this man so much,” one fan wrote while another shared that everyone was “blessed” to have him in the music industry.