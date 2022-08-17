Kid Cudi Says He Has ‘Zero Tolerance’ For Kanye West After Falling Out: ‘I’m Not Kim’

Kid Cudi says he's 'done' being friends with Kanye West in a new interview, and doesn't expect to 'squash' the 'beef' at any point in the future.

By:
August 17, 2022 6:30PM EDT
Kid Cudi & Kanye West
Kid Cudi, 38, has “zero tolerance” for former friend Kanye West‘s antics. The “Day’n’Nite” rapper made the blunt statement — going as far to say that he’s “not Kim [Kardashian]” — in a new interview for Esquire‘s September 2022 issue. “I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f***** up s***,” Cudi said of Ye, 45.

“And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over,” the Cleveland, Ohio native explained. “I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete [Davidson] or not friends with Pete. None of this s*** had anything to do with me.”

Kid Cudi & Kanye West
Kid Cudi (L) and Kanye West (R) have had a falling out in the last couple of years. (Shutterstock)

“If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f******* problem. You need to own up to your s*** like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it,” he concluded.

Notably, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage in Feb. 2021. The split has been on-going — with Ye going through several divorce lawyers — however, Kim was declared legally single in Dec. 2021. Amid the split, she began dating Pete Davidson after meeting on Saturday Night Live last October, leading to drama between Ye and Cudi, who is a pal of Pete’s. The Yeezy designer made it clear that Cudi was being dropped from his Donda 2 album because he was friends of “you know who” during one of his many social media outbursts. After nine months of dating, Pete and Kim recently called it quits.

Kid Cudi has not been shy about his disdain for his ex-friend and former collaborator after the social media comments, stating in April that he is no longer friends with Kanye via Twitter.

Kid Cudi and Kanye West perform together at Coachella in April 2019. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In the new interview, Kid Cudi also addressed his career trajectory in relation to Ye. “I just want to clear that up for anybody that feels like Kanye made my career or made me who I am,” Cudi said. “He brought me on to do 808s. I thought that was really f****** awesome. I wanted to be a part of a family and saw G.O.O.D. Music as that opportunity. So I finally said yeah. Kanye West did not come and pluck me out of Applebee’s or the Bape store,” he clarified.

When it comes to ever reconciling with Kanye, Kid Cudi made it crystal clear that the friendship is dead in the water — revealing it would take a “miracle” for them to ever patch things up. “With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed. That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf****** miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

Despite Kid Cudi’s strong statements and not wanting to be friend with Ye again, he still told the outlet that he “loves” him. “The twisted thing is that I love him, but I love you so much that I can kick you the f*** out of my life and be done with your a**. ’Cause you are not good for me,” he said. Then, he addressed Kanye directly one more time, “I didn’t love myself all them years you knew me. I love myself more now, bro. I love myself way more.”

