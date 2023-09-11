Kylie Jenner & Former Bestie Jordyn Woods Reunite at NYFW After Their Reconciliation

Image Credit: Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were out and about together during New York Fashion Week after they reconciled their friendship. Kylie, 26, posted her first social media video with Jordyn, 25, in over four years on Sept. 9, as the pair visited an Acne Studios store to see the brand’s FW23 Denim collection. In Kylie’s TikTok, her and Jordyn took selfies together inside the store before they walked outside to a crowd of fans who snapped footage of the two stars with their phones.

Kylie wore an oversized white button-up shirt with black pants and black sunglasses, while Jordyn rocked a brown jacket over a green shirt and a pair of denim shorts. “hiiiii @acnestudiosofficial,” Kylie wrote in the caption of her video, which was played to sped-up version of Humming Urban Stereo‘s 2004 song “Banana Shake.”

Kylie and Jordyn‘s friendship was well-documented, and the two of them had even starred in the 2017 series Life of Kylie together. The pair had a falling out in 2019 when Jordyn was seen “making out” with Kylie’s sister Khoe Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party at his house. Four years later, Kylie and Jordyn reunited over dinner at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant on July 15, which completely shocked fans. Insiders told TMZ that Kylie and Jordyn were hanging out for quite some time before their dinner date, so it’s unclear when they actually decided to put their issues behind them and finally make up.

After news of Kylie and Jordyn’s reconciliation hit the internet, an US Weekly source revealed that their friendship is still “a work in progress and they’re taking it slow.” A second insider explained that Kylie had reached out to Jordyn. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up,” they said. In addition, one of US Weekly‘s sources reported that Khloe, 39, doesn’t mind Kylie being friends with Jordyn again. “Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” they said.

Kylie and Jordyn have not addressed their reconciliation. They both talked about their friendship fallout after it happened in 2019. Jordyn went on Red Table Talk and admitted to kissing Tristan and claimed she apologized to Khloe via text. Kylie talked about the Jordyn-Tristan-Khloe drama during the KUWTK reunion in 2021. “When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing,” Kylie explained. “When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.” Khloe said at the reunion that she’d support Kylie if she decided to be friends with Jordyn again. “We’ve had these conversations. If Kylie wants Jordyn to be her friend, that’s up to Kylie,” Khloe said.