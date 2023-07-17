Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Have Been Reconnecting ‘For Weeks’ Before Reunion Dinner, But It’s Still ‘A Work In Progress’

While Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ reunion may have surprised a lot of fans, the two 25-year-old women have reportedly been reconnecting for a few weeks. Prior to the two of them being seen grabbing dinner at a Los Angeles sushi restaurant on Friday, July 15, they reportedly hung out privately for quite some time beforehand, according to a new report by TMZ.

The insiders revealed to the outlet that the two had other issues when they had the falling out after Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson in 2019. The source explained that the two of them had moved on, and Khloe didn’t try to stop her half-sister from being friends with Jordyn after the smooch. Another person close to the situation revealed that the Good American founder is totally fine with Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship, according to a report from Us Weekly. “Khloé is all about forgiveness and moving forward, so Khloé is OK with Kylie seeing [Jordyn],” they said.

That source told the magazine that their rekindled friendship was “a work in progress and they’re taking it slow.” A second insider also explained that Kylie had reached out to Jordyn. “She missed her and felt enough time had passed and they wanted to meet up,” they said.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship was well-documented, and the two of them had even starred in the 2017 series Life of Kylie together. The pair’s falling out came when the model was seen “making out” with Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan in 2019, and the pair didn’t appear to have spoken in the four years since the falling out. After the fact, Jordyn claimed to have apologized to Kylie on the phone during an appearance on Red Table Talk.

Neither of the women has publicly spoken about their rekindled friendship, nor has Kylie’s older sister. Amid the reunion, Khloe did share a quote about being kind on her Instagram Story. “It takes grace/to remain kind/in cruel situations,” the quote said.