Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Remaining Kind’ Amid Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Wood’s Reunion

Of all the scandals that have rocked the Kardashian/Jenner family over the last decade — and there have been TONS — perhaps one of the most devastating was the revelation that Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods, was cheating with Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend and baby daddy, Tristan Thompson in 2019.

But could bygones be bygones? Hours after Kylie was spotted out with Jordyn at a dinner reunion on July 16, Khloe was on social media, posting about kindness on her Instagram page. “It’s easy to judge,” read one Insta Story, a quote pulled from author Doe Zantamata. “It’s more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience, and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods.” In another post, she shared the unattributed quote, “It takes graces to be kind in cruel situations.”

Well, way to leave us all guessing, Khloe! Seriously, which cruel situation is she talking about? Is she talking about finally moving on from Jordyn’s betrayal, or is she trying to prove she’s the bigger person now that her younger sister Kylie has chosen to invite her old bestie back into their lives? Time will tell — and no doubt this will make for an outstanding storyline for the next season of The Kardashians.

But either way, Jordyn still has a lot to answer for in the eyes of the family. Though at the time she adamantly insisted she tried to make things right with Khloe and Kylie after what happened, it was clear too much damage had been done. As Kylie explained on a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode about her falling out with Jordyn. “I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen. For a reason. For me, for her, for you, for everybody. She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together,” Kylie said. “I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others.”

Perhaps then it’s a time now in Kylie’s life to invite her back? And after all, Tristan has been forgiven. They even had another baby together! Granted, they aren’t dating or back together by any means, but he’s still part of the family again. Is it really time to extend the same courtesy to Jordyn?