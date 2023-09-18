‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Michael Allio & Danielle Maltby Split: ‘It’s Not What We Planned’

Image Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby are not taking the next step in their relationship. The couple, who met on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, have broken up following weeks of split rumors. Michael confirmed their split during the Sept. 17 episode of Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast.

“I guess I’ll just come out with it. We’re not together anymore,” Michael, 39, said. “Yeah it’s really, it’s not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it’s really awful when it doesn’t work out.”

Although Danielle, 37, and Michael officially met on the beach in Mexico in June 2022, their love story actually began before that. It started after Michael was introduced to viewers as a contestant on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston, and he opened up about losing his wife to cancer. Danielle, who was on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall, reached out to Michael on social media, as her fiance had previously died from a drug overdose.

The two were able to connect over their shared traumas, and they formed a friendship online. However, they didn’t actually meet in person until Danielle’s arrival in Paradise. Michael was one of the original cast members in season 8, and he initially formed a connection with Sierra Jackson. After ending their relationship, though, Michael was ready to pack his bags and head home.

Danielle arrived at the perfect time, and she made Michael want to give the process another chance. The two were thrilled to take their online friendship to the real world, and they began dating on the show. In addition to their physical attraction and emotional connection, Danielle and Michael were both also on the same page about wanting to take things slow.

Although they did not get engaged in Paradise, Michael and Danielle agreed to leave the show as a couple. At the time, she was living in Nashville, while he was in Ohio with his son. At the live reunion show in Nov. 2022, they confirmed they were still together, and shortly afterward, Danielle moved to Ohio to be with Michael.