Jason Tartick Breaks Silence On Kaitlyn Bristowe Breakup: ‘Forever Grateful’

Jason Tartick spoke out about his and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s decision to split up in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 6. The reality star, 34, posted a series of loving photos of himself and his ex, 38, over the years while sharing that he was incredibly thankful for all the years that he and Kaitlyn spent together, and he was sad about the split.

Alongside three romantic photos of himself and Kaitlyn, Jason shared that he was glad for the love that the two of them shared over the years. “Thank you for the support and love over the years. I will forever be grateful for this beautiful person that was brought into my life. Beyond heartbroken, please be kind as we go through our individual journeys to heal,” he said.

The couple announced that they’d called off their engagement in a joint Instagram statement on Sunday. “We are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they said. “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Jason and Kaitlyn started dating back in 2019, and The Bachelorette alums announced that they’d gotten engaged in May 2021. Despite the split, the pair shared that they were very happy for the time they spent together over the years. “We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other,” they said.

After the announcement, Kaitlyn also took to her Instagram Story, sharing a selfie where she appeared to be crying. “See you soon. Bye for now,” she wrote. In the next Story, she asked for fans to keep both of them in their thoughts. “If everyone can say some sort of prayer for both of our hearts, we would love that. I just know social media can be awful, so taking a little break.”