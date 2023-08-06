Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Split: Bachelor Nation Couple Breaks Up After Nearly 5 Years

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have called it quits. One of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples announced their breakup on August 6. Kaitlyn and Jason broke the news with a joint statement on their Instagram pages.

The former couple wrote that they have “decided to end our engagement” after “sharing the news with family and close friends first,” as well as coming to terms with the breakup themselves. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life-altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate,” the statement began.

They added, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

Kaitlyn and Jason made a point to note that their dogs, Ramen and Pinot, will “continue to be cared for together as brothers.” They also acknowledged that they are “beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years.” They ended their statement by promising that they will always “support” one another. “We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts,” they wrote.

Although Kaitlyn and Jason were both on shows in the Bachelor franchise, they actually met after they were both on dating shows. Their first meeting came when Jason was a guest on Kaitlyn’s podcast in the fall of 2018. At the time, Kaitlyn was privately dealing with the demise of her relationship with her final Bachelorette pick, Shawn Booth, who she’d been engaged to since meeting on the show in 2015. In Nov. 2018, Kaitlyn and Shawn went public with their split.

At the beginning of 2019, Jason was on Kaitlyn’s podcast once again. He was still single at the time after being dumped by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette in the spring of 2018. Jason decided to shoot his shot and ask Kaitlyn out during their interview. They confirmed they were dating at the end of January 2019.

The beginning of the pair’s romance was long distance, but that didn’t last long. By May 2019, they had moved in together in Nashville, and two years later, Jason proposed. The couple got engaged on May 11, 2021. “It was everything I could have asked for,” Kaitlyn gushed at the time. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives.”

Jason and Kaitlyn initially had a wedding date secured, but announced in 2022 that the plans had fallen through. Kaitlyn also admitted that they had very different views about what they wanted their wedding to look like. Starting a family also seemed to be at the forefront of the pair’s mind throughout their relationship. “Baby talk has definitely come before wedding talk,” Kaitlyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in 2020. She was 35 years old at the time and had already frozen her eggs while planning for the future. “I don’t know when, but I know that we’re both excited to do so,” she added.

Unfortunately, the relationship ended before the two got to that point. Fans had been speculating about a split in the weeks leading up to the breakup being confirmed. Needless to say, Bachelor Nation is pretty devastated!