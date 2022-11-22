‘BIP’ Reunion: Danielle Reveals She’s Moving To Ohio For Michael & He Says ‘I Love You’ For The 1st Time

Image Credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise worked out for Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio. The two left the show as a couple during summer 2022, and at the Nov. 22 reunion, they confirmed they were going strong. Danielle even revealed that she was moving to Akron, Ohio, where Michael lives with his son, James! However, she is not moving in with them just yet, as the two continue to take things at a steady pace.

Michael is a widow, who lost his wife and the mother of his child after a battle with cancer, while Danielle’s fiance died of a drug overdose 11 years ago. The two connected over their shared trauma. They also agreed to take the relationship slow because of how much they’d been through, which is why they didn’t get engaged on the beach.

While filming BIP, Michael and Danielle didn’t even say “I love you” to each other, but Michael expressed those feelings for the first time at the reunion. “You surprised me,” he told Danielle. “As you know, I’m incredibly guarded. The way you’ve been able to be patient with me…I’ve only said I love you to one [other] person in my entire life, but I love you. I do.”

Danielle was shocked to hear those words come out of Michael’s mouth. She revealed that she had previously said it to him when it “fell out” of her mouth unintentionally. She feared that Michael was not ready for that step just yet, but he clearly proved her wrong! “I’m so in love with you,” she told him, leaning in for a kiss, at the reunion.

Michael also revealed that Danielle had already met his son and formed a great rapport with him. “She’s met him a bunch of times,” Michael confirmed. “He’s laying on her lap and he doesn’t want her to leave. She’s remarkable with him and that’s no surprise at all.”