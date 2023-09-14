Kourtney Kardashian Says She Misses Travis Barker on His Tour After Her Health Scare

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, isn’t a fan of doing long distance with her husband Travis Barker, 47. The pregnant reality star is back to being apart from the Blink-182 drummer while he’s on tour with his band in Europe, after rushing home last week when Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery. Kourtney, who is laying low and waiting to give birth, shared a video of Travis playing the drums on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 13, and wrote, “I miss my husband.” Travis reposted Kourtney’s clip on his own IG Stories and wrote, “I miss you my wife.”

Kourtney and Travis, who are expecting their first child together, dealt with a scary situation Kourtney had to undergo a surgery to save her unborn son’s life. Travis had to cancel some shows in Europe so he could travel back to the U.S. to be with his wife during the procedure. Kourtney broke her silence after the surgery on Sept. 6 with a black-and-white photo of Travis holding her hand in the hospital and a message about how she’s doing.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.” She also thanked her mom Kris Jenner “for holding my hand through this.”

Travis addressed the health scare with a message on Twitter. “God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote on Sept. 6. “I want to say thank you for all the support.” Travis then informed his fans that his tour was resuming on Sept. 8. Blink-182 previously announced they were postponing their tour due to an “urgent family matter.”

Kourtney announced her pregnancy while at one of Travis’ concerts in June. She held up a sign reading “Travis, I’m Pregnant” — just like a fan did in the 1999 music video for “All The Small Things” — while showing off her baby bump. Later that month, the couple held a gender reveal party for friends and family where they announced they’re having a baby boy. Kourtney has not revealed when her due date is.

Kourtney and Travis’ new baby will have a bunch of siblings. Kourtney has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40: sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope, 10. Travis has three kids from his marriage to his ex Shanna Moakler: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.