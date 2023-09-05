Travis Scott & Tyga Spotted Attending Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Show In Los Angeles

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Nothing brings people together like a Beyoncé concert! Not only was Kylie Jenner, 26, spotted passionately kissing Timothée Chalamet, 27, while at the Renaissance concert on Sept. 4, but her two exes made sure to show up as well. Her most recent ex, Travis Scott, 32, was spotted by a fan in the crowd, while her other ex, Tyga, 33, was seen in a separate section of the stadium.

A fan took to TikTok to share a video of all the A-listers at the L.A. concert, which notably took place on Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday. Towards the end of the clip, the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker could be seen heading toward his seat as he rocked an all-black ensemble. Tyga, who Kylie dated from 2015 to 2017, dressed to impress and was pictured in the crowd rocking a silver jacket and white t-shirt. The 33-year-old completed his Renaissance attire with silver sunglasses.

Soon after the video of the two rappers landed on social media, many fans took to the comments to react to seeing the makeup maven’s exes at the same concert as her. “The plot thickens,” one admirer wrote via X, while another quipped, “Messy lol.” Meanwhile, other fans took to the reply section of the TikTok clip to react. “Travis, Tyga, and Timmy?”, one admirer penned, while another added, “Travis and timothee both there is so crazy.”

The Lady Bird star and the 26-year-old first sparked romance rumors in Apr. 2023 after a video of them from Paris Fashion Week earlier in Jan. began going viral online. Not long after that, Timothée and Kylie were spotted on several outings together, including a taco date on Apr. 7. A few short days later, on Apr. 13, The Kardashians star’s car was spotted outside the actors home in Los Angeles. Months later, Kylie and Timmy opted to make their romance official by making out during the Beyoncé concert on Sept. 4.

Aside from Kylie, her current beau, and two exes, there were many other A-listers at Bey’s birthday show on Monday. In the same fan’s video, the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, was spotted arriving alongside billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. The concert proved to be a family outing as Kim Kardashian, 42, and her sisters Khloe Kardashian, 39, and Kendall Jenner, 27, were also in attendance. Meanwhile, pregnant Kourtney Kardashian, 44, was not spotted at the show although her daughter, Penelope Disick, 11, was there with her cousin, North West, 10.