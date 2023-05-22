Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Engaged: Amazon Founder Proposes After Nearly Five Years Of Dating

After Lauren Sanchez sparked engagement rumors by wearing a giant heart-shaped diamond ring, the speculation was confirmed: she and Jeff Bezos are getting married! After two years of publicly dating, Jeff, 59, popped the question to Lauren, 53, according to Page Six. The couple hasn’t made a formal announcement about the engagement. They’re currently vacationing in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they’ve been partying and staying aboard Bezos’ $500 million yacht.

Chatter about a possible engagement between Lauren and Jeff has been trailing the couple for years. “He’s really funny,” Lauren told WSJ when discussing her relationship with Jeff. “He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy. They don’t see the man who puts everything aside to help a sick friend, but my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wakes up early every morning to make breakfast for the kids so they can laugh and talk about life and science and how to make this world a better place—my eyes do. They don’t see the man who wants everyone to feel joy, who’s heart is immeasurable and who’s ability to love is infinite.”

The world learned of Jeff and Lauren’s romance in January 2019, shortly after the Amazon founder and his then-wife, MacKenzie Scott, announced they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage. “As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” their joint statement read. Hours later, TMZ reported that Jeff had been seeing Lauren – who was in the middle of divorcing her then-husband, Patrick Whitesell – since the “latter part” of 2018. Patrick and Lauren were “close friends” of the Bezos, and both Patrick and Lauren were aware of the relationship, which reportedly didn’t start until after their respective separations.

Since Jeff (worth an estimated $134.7 billion as of May 2023, per Forbes) and MacKenzie finalized their $35.6 billion divorce, MacKenzie has married science teacher Dan Jewett. She and Jeff have four children together – three sons and one adopted daughter. Days after finalizing the divorce, Jeff and Lauren made their first public appearance as a couple at Wimbledon, per Insider. Later that year, Jeff reportedly threw a star-studded 50th birthday party for Lauren, with a guest list that included Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Timothée Chalamet. At the start of 2020, Lauren accompanied Jeff on a trip to India, their last major public appearance before the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on pause. However, as the world resumed its course, Lauren resumed her spot next to Jeff at high-profile events. And now, she’ll accompany him down the aisle.