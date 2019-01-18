Jeff Bezos Pictured For The 1st Time Since Divorce & Lauren Sanchez Romance Revealed

Jeff Bezos was just snapped in his first photos since his divorce announcement and alleged romance with Lauren Sanchez blew up. Take a look to see if the headlines have worn him down, here!

Jeff Bezos, 55, Amazon’s CEO and founder, finally showed face on Jan. 18! It’s been over a week since Jeff tweeted about his divorce with his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie, and reports of his alleged relationship with helicopter pilot Lauren Sanchez, 49, broke the Internet the same day. Despite all the headlines, Jeff’s not laying low as he was photographed disembarking his private jet in Los Angeles on Friday. He was spotted just a few hours ago boarding the same aircraft in Seattle, his full-time home base. You can see more photos of Jeff touching down in LA below! He looked perfectly fine as he made his way to a black convoy sporting a casual blue shirt and puffer vest.

The tech tycoon made the flight from Seattle to LA to scoop an honor at the Living Legends of Aviation Awards in the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The event is happening tonight, Jan. 18, but what’s unclear is if Lauren will be applauding from the audience seats! On the same day Jeff was seen jetting off, a report emerged that suggested the pair is gearing up to hit big events together. Sources told Page Six that the rumored couple “will appear at a series of upcoming events together…including the Oscars on Feb. 24,” but are still “figuring out” if Lauren should attend the aviation function. Remember that Jeff and Lauren were photographed, side by side, at Amazon Prime Video’s Golden Globes after-party on Jan. 6! That was three days before Jeff’s $140 billion divorce became public knowledge.

Meanwhile, paparazzi have already snapped Lauren on Jan. 14, and she looked just as unbothered as Jeff. Lauren, who was also a famous news host for programs like Good Day L.A. and Extra, was pictured smiling wide as she strolled with a friend in California! Anyways, Jeff doesn’t think their alleged relationship is as scandalous as many are making it out to be, according to a legal letter that The Blast obtained. Jeff supposedly sent off a threat of litigation letter to The National Enquirer, which was the first to break news of Jeff and Lauren’s alleged romance. The tabloid accused Jeff of “whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet, sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies,” and he has denied cheating in the letter that The Blast claimed to see.

According to TMZ‘s report, both parties got together only after they separated from their respective partners (Lauren is married to one of Hollywood’s most powerful talent agents, Patrick Whitesell). Meanwhile, The National Enquirer is suggesting that’s not the case, according to the dates from alleged texts that Jeff sent to Lauren’s inbox! We’ll keep you updated as more details come forward.