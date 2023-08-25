Ryan Reynolds Showers Blake Lively With Love In Moving Birthday Tribute, Complete With Cozy Couple Photos

Ryan Reynolds is literally over the moon for his gorgeous wife, Blake Lively. In a new 36th birthday tribute, the Just Friends actor, 46, shared some gorgeous PDA pics of the longtime couple and gushed over her with a romantic caption. In the first pic, Blake rocked a gorgeous sheer lace top as the couple dined on the beach. In another, they snuggled up for a tender selfie. In a third, the mom of four glowed in a white coverup as she walked on the beach, and in a fourth, they again cuddled up on the beach in front of a rainbow. In several more cozy PDA pics, the couple seemed to be enjoying a romantic beach vacation.

“The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person,” the Deadpool star captioned the photos. “Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You hung the damn moon.”

Famous pals were among the first to take to the comments thread. “Happy birthday @blakelively,” wrote Octavia Spencer, while Chelsea Handler quipped, “You guys are pretty ducking cute.” Michael B. Jordan and David Beckham also checked in with birthday wishes for the Simple Favor beauty.

Blake and Ryan have enjoyed an epic romance. The couple married in September of 2012, and have since welcomed no fewer than four children — James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and an as-yet publicly unnamed fourth child born in February of 2023. In a 2021 interview, Ryan revealed how they’ve continued to keep their bond strong throughout the years.

“We don’t take each other too serious, but we’re also friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”