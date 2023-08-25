Kim Kardashian Rocks Crop Top While Showing Off Jeans Covered In Her Kids’ Art: Photos

Kim Kardashian is a connoisseur of both fashion and art, and the reality TV queen took to Instagram to show off the perfect mix! In the Friday, Aug. 25 post, the Kardashians star, 42, took a stunning barefoot mirror selfie in a white crop top and a pair of heavily distressed jeans covered in children’s art! In subsequent photos, the mom of four showed off various details of the kids’ drawings, which were done in black ink by her four children with ex-husband Kanye West — North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Hearts, stick figures, messages of “I love u mom” and even outlines of their little hands and feet adorned the jeans.

“I just love my babies!” she captioned the sweet post before adding an explanation. “For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work or art!” she continued. “Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever! I love seeing their personalities shine through their art. You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!”

Fellow mama and longtime pal Paris Hilton reacted with teary-eyed and heart-face emojis. “I hope you know how empowering it is that you’re encouraging all of their creativity WITHOUT judgement makes me so happy,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “So sweet!” “Such a fun idea! Thank you for sharing,” commented a third.

While Kim clearly relishes the tender moments with her children, she’s also admitted that it can turn wild with four kids. “So, like, when you’re in it, I mean, especially when they’re babies and you’re feeding … there’s madness going on,” she confessed during a May appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. “It’s like full madness. It’s the best chaos though.”