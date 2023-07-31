Saint West, 7, Freaks Out After Soccer Star Neymar Throws Him A T-Shirt After Game: Watch

Because the July 25 friendly game between Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr ended in a 0-0 draw, it’s safe to say the real winner of the match was Saint West. Saint, 7, and his mom, Kim Kardashian, were in Japan to see Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and the rest of PSG square off against Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, and the rest of the Al-Nassr squad. “So thankful that our boys’ dreams are coming true,” Kim, 42, captioned a July 31 Instagram Gallery that showed the highlights from this trip – including when Neymar, 31, tossed a t-shirt to Saint. Saint gleefully danced in triumph after he snatched it from the air and showed it to his mom.

This isn’t the first that fans have seen Saint at this game. Kim initially posted the photos to her IG story after the game, and YouTuber IShowSpeed (aka Darren Watkins Jr.) also spotted Kim, Saint, and their crew in the stands. “Why you got that PSG [jersey] on?” Darren asked Saint, to which the young boy said, “Because I’m gonna meet Neymar first.” Saint also got to meet Ronaldo, 38, after the game – and he switched to an Al-Nassr kit before he did. Saint posed with the football legend for a photo, and Ronaldo even taught Saint a handshake that included his trademark goal celebration.

On July 28, Kim shared some photos from her and Saint’s trip to Miami to see Messi, 36, play his first game with Inter Miami. Along with pictures of her and Saint next to David and Victoria Beckham, Kim posted some pictures of Saint hanging out with the World Cup champ. “Legendary,” Kim said of the whole experience.

Kim has been a good soccer mom for Saint. The two attended the Arsenal vs. Sporting Lisbon game on Mar. 16. The @AFCStuff twitter account reposted Kim’s Instagram story, showing how Saint donned “a Katie McCabe jersey, cheering for Bukayo Saka as he takes his penalty during the shootout against Sporting CP tonight.”

While overseas for the Arsenal/Sporting match, Saint and Kim also made time to catch a PSG game, per PEOPLE. Shortly after that, Kim posted a photo of her son meeting Kylian Mbappé, 24, to her Instagram story. Kim also shared a clip of her son and his friend FaceTiming with Neymar. “The luckiest boys in the world,” she captioned the shot, “Facetiming [Neymar] to wish him a speedy recovery.”