Kim Kardashian Throws Chicago West A Lavish ‘Hello Kitty’ Themed 5th Birthday Party: Photos & Videos

Best party ever! Kim Kardashian went all out hosting an epic birthday bash for her daughter Chicago, who turned 5 on January 15.

January 16, 2023 10:43AM EST
Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: SplashNews

Kim Kardashian, 42, threw a Hello Kitty-themed 5th birthday party for her daughter Chicago West on Sunday, January 15. The reality star documented the party on her Instagram Stories and TikTok and showed her mansion decorated in all pink with tons of balloons, after the rain forced the party to be moved indoors. Chicago dressed for the theme in a cute pink dress with pink braids in her hair.

Chicago’s party featured a ramen bar, a milkshake station, waffle pops, Hello Kitty grilled cheeses, and a slide. The tables had a bunch of activities like ceramic painting and face painting for all the children, including Kim’s other daughter, North, 9, and her sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. A human-sized Hello Kitty also appeared at the party in Kim’s footage.

Kim wore a black T-shirt that said “I love you Chicago” to the party. Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, and their mom Kris Jenner, 67, were also at the party. Khloe took videos of her daughter True, 4, going down the slide and Chicago blowing out her Hello Kitty birthday cake in front of Kim and all the guests.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian with her children (Photo: SplashNews)

Before the party, Kim shared a special birthday message to her youngest daughter on Instagram. The SKIMS founder included several photos of the mother-daughter duo posing on a bed while wearing matching black pajamas, and added a sweet and loving caption. “My twin. Happy 5th Birthday,” Kim wrote. “I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Kim shares all her children with Kanye West, 45, who seemingly did not attend Chicago’s party. Kanye has been under the radar following his anti-semitism scandal, and it’s unclear how often he sees his kids. Kim rarely speaks out about her ex-husband, aside from when she explained how difficult it has been to co-parent with the rapper during an emotional interview on the Angie Martinez Podcast

“I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids,” she said. “I could be going through something, but if we’re riding to school, and they want to listen to their dad’s music, no matter what we’re going through, I have to put that smile on my face and blast his music and sing along with my kids. I have to act like nothing is wrong.”

