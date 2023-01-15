Kim Kardashian Wishes ‘Twin’ Daughter Chicago A Happy 5th Birthday: ‘Proud To Be Your Mom’

Kim Kardashian, 42, celebrated her youngest daughter Chicago West‘s 5th birthday on Jan. 15. The reality star took to Instagram to share several cute photos of her and the tot sitting and posing on a bed while wearing matching black pajamas, and added a sweet and loving caption. The message mentioned how the cutie looks just like the SKIMS founder.

“My twin. Happy 5th Birthday,” Kim wrote. “I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Just a few hours before Kim shared her post, Chicago’s grandmother Kris Jenner, took to her Instagram to give her granddaughter a shout-out. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!! You are our little doll who lights up every room,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her and Chicago posing together. “You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs.”

“You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!!” she continued. “I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo,” she concluded the post along with love and birthday-related emojis.

Just a few weeks before Chicago, whom Kim shares with ex Kanye West, turned five, she adorably showed up in one of her mom’s photos. The duo gave the camera kissing faces while hanging out outside in stylish bathing suits, including a bikini top for Kim and a one-piece for Chicago. The doting mom called her mini me “my baby” in the caption. Just a week later, Kim also shared photos of Chicago and her older brother Saint, 7, as they shared silly faces for the camera.