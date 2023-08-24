Jada Pinkett Smith Shares New Look At Her Grey Hair & Admits She Can’t Wait To Read Britney Spear’s Memoir: Watch

Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, confirmed that she’ll be checking out Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman In Me, in the fall. Jada recorded an Instagram video on August 24 and showed off her grey hair amidst her alopecia battle, as she mentioned Britney’s highly-anticipated book that’s being released October 24 — one week after Jada’s memoir, Worthy, hits bookshelves. “Yesterday I found out I’m on the Times most anticipated books for the fall along with Kerry Washington, who I can’t wait to read her book, as well as Barbra Streisand and Britney Spears,” Jada said. “I wanna read all of those books. We have some good reading this fall.”

The story of Britney’s upcoming book is told by the pop star, something she was unable to do while she was under the 13-year conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears. The press release for The Woman in Me says it’s “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.” Britney’s memoir is coming out on the heels of her split from her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari, 29. However, US Weekly confirmed on August 22 that Britney finished the book before the couple broke up, so her ongoing divorce won’t be in the memoir. Still, Britney is expected to share all her honest truths in her tell-all.

Jada’s memoir that comes out October 17 will also be eye-opening for her fans. The former Red Table Talk host told PEOPLE in June that she started writing her book before the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the 2022 Oscars, but she confirmed that she’ll address “everything” in the memoir. That likely includes her scrutinized marriage to Will, 54, and her battle with alopecia. She told PEOPLE she wrote Worthy “with grace and love. For myself and for others.”

As mentioned before, Jada has been growing her hair back despite having alopecia. She shared a before and after photo of her grey locks on August 7, with the caption, “This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.” Jada showed off her bald head and then her newly grown grey hair in the gorgeous post. Chris Rock made fun of Jada’s alopecia at the 2022 Oscars, which resulted in his altercation with Jada’s husband.