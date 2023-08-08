Jada Pinkett-Smith Shows Off Her Grey Hair & Says It’s Making A ‘Comeback’ Amidst Alopecia: Photos



Jada Pinkett-Smith always looks stunning with or without hair and the actress proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 51-year-old revealed that her hair is growing back gray despite having alopecia and she shared a before and after photo of her hair.

Jada posted the two photos with the caption, “This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see.” In the first photo, Jada showed off her bald head that put her gorgeous face on full display as she rocked a sultry smokey eye and a glossy pink lip. In the second photo, which was also a selfie, Jada showed off her newly grown gray hair which was still super short but growing in a lot longer than previous times. She opted for minimal makeup in the photo, revealing her incredible complexion.

Jada has been dealing with alopecia for years and she first announced her diagnosis on her talk show, Red Table Talk, in 2018. Since then, Jada has been open about her condition and it famously made headlines in 2022 at the Academy Awards. Chris Rock joked about Jada’s shaved head on stage when he said, “Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it.” This joke didn’t sit right with Jada’s husband, Will Smith, as he proceeded to yell at Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth.” Will eventually even got up on stage and slapped Chris across the face.

Chris later revealed that he didn’t know about Jada’s struggle with alopecia and Jada quickly touched on the incident by saying on her talk show, “Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”