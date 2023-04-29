Jada Pinkett Smith Makes 1st Public Appearance With Son Jaden, 24, After ‘Red Table Talk’ Cancellation

Jada Pinkett Smith was spotted treating her son, Jaden Smith, to a fashion spectacle in South Korea on Saturday. The actress, 51, enjoyed some bonding time with the 24-year-old multihyphenate at Louis Vuitton’s 2023 pre-fall show in Seoul, where the collection was unveiled at the iconic Jamsugyo Bridge at the Hangang River. Channeling her Niobe character from the Matrix franchise, Jada looked chic in an all-black leather ensemble, while Jaden got the color memo with his pea coat and pants combo, as seen in photos here.

The international outing comes only a few days after it was announced that Facebook Watch was ending its original programming, including Jada’s series Red Table Talk, per Deadline. The roster of cancelled shows also included Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan, Steve on Watch with Steve Harvey, Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. Henson, 9 Months with Courteney Cox, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson, The Biebers on Watch and Tom vs. Time with Tom Brady. However, the outlet reported that Jada’s Red Table Talk is “currently looking for a new home”.

While Jada has yet to comment on the cancellation, Nick Cannon had some things to say about the news, as he called the show “toxic” and accused it of causing issues for the legacy of Jada and husband Will Smith, including Will’s infamous Oscar incident. “If there was no Red Table Talk, then [Will] wouldn’t have slapped the s*** out of Chris Rock,” Nick declared.

Nick first addressed the cancellation of Jada’s show — where she teamed up with daughter Willow and mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, for frank conversations — by calling the development “good.” After referring to the series as “the toxic table,” Nick went on to say, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this s*** about y’all.”

The ex of Mariah Carey was undoubtedly referring to the many guest appearances Will made on the show, where he and Jada would hash out their relationship and drop some big bombshells along the way. One of the more famous conversations between the superstar couple detailed their split and the romantic “entanglement” Jada found herself in during that period.

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen,” Nick quipped on the radio show. “Keep that s*** to y’all selves,” he added.