Nick Cannon Slams Claim He ‘Fumbled’ 8-Year Marriage With Ex Mariah Carey

If there’s one thing Nick Cannon, 42, is going to do… it’s stand up for himself! During the latest episode of The Daily Cannon Show, the father-of-12 did not agree with the claim that he “fumbled” his marriage to Mariah Carey, 54. “When you fumble somebody like Nia Long you gotta get these jokes,” Nick said, to which his co-host, Courtney Bee Bledsoe quipped, “I mean you fumbled Mariah.” When the room responded in a roar of gasps, the 42-year-old asked, “Did I?”

Later, the “We Belong Together” hitmaker’s ex-husband asked Courtney to elaborate. “Explain to me how I fumbled Mariah,” he asked. His co-star quickly took it back and added, “I’m playing I’m playing!” Courtney clarified that although she doesn’t “know” how Nick “fumbled” Mimi, she did double down that it is a “fumble” since they are no longer married. “I don’t know. I just know you’re not with her, so that’s a fumble,” she added.

Nick got the room in another uproar when he declared that “maybe she fumbled me”, in reference to his former spouse. Soon after the clip was shared with his six million followers, many of them sounded off in the comments with their reactions to the Mariah and Nick commentary. “I just know you no longer with her – that’s a fumble to me facts,” one fan wrote, while another added, “He definitely fumbled Mariah. He’s a goofy.” In a separate comment, one admirer even called out Mariah’s current beau, Bryan Tanaka, 40. “I see her dude Tanaka ain’t fumbling tho,” they penned, while a fourth joked, “Damnnnn [sic] Courtney.”

The Masked Singer host’s recent comments on the pop diva come just one month after her gushed over her during a Mar. 17 episode of The Shade Room. “I always talk about that and then it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me, but I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall and then that becomes my wife!”, Nick said at the time. “And it’s the fact that she’s the coolest person I’ve ever met. I get a lot of my delightful disposition from her. She’s always happy, always doing for others, no matter what’s happening in life. When I saw that about her and how remarkable she was, I’m like…she’s not human. She’s a gift from God.”

As many know, Mimi and Nick were previously married from 2008 until they finalized their divorce in 2016. During their eight-year marriage they welcomed twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11. The blonde beauty recently shared a new photo of her adorable kiddos via Instagram on Mar. 30. “Me and my favorite people in the world #ariesmonthcontinues,” the 54-year-old momma bear captioned the sweet post. Nick, for his part, most recently welcomed his 12th child and second with Alyssa Scott in Dec. 2022.