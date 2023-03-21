Nick Cannon Gushes Over ‘Remarkable’ Mariah Carey Being A ‘Gift From God’

More than eight years after Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey separated, the actor is opening up about why he thinks so highly of his ex-wife. In an interview with The Shade Room, Nick was asked who he considers the “love of [his] life,” which is a declaration he’s made about Mariah in the past. He expanded on why he still has this view of Mariah, despite the fact that they split in 2014.

“I always talk about that and then it goes viral and all her fans get mad at me, but I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall and then that becomes my wife!” Nick explained. “And it’s the fact that she’s the coolest person I’ve ever met. I get a lot of my delightful disposition from her. She’s always happy, always doing for others, no matter what’s happening in life. When I saw that about her and how remarkable she was, I’m like…she’s not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Nick also dished about Mariah recently hanging out with another one of his exes, Kim Kardashian. The ladies teamed up for a TikTok video that also featured Kim’s daughter, North West, and Mariah and Nick’s daughter, Monroe Cannon. Nick admitted that it was “weird” for him to see Mariah and Kim hanging out together, but said that he loved the video they posted.

“That’s so dope to me because they make it about the kids,” Nick gushed. “I thought it was dope. My daughter is gifted. You can tell the entertainment bug has bit her and she’s just trying to figure it out. So to see that connection with her and her mom is really dope to me. I love it. It’s all fun.” Nick also shares a son, Moroccan, who is Monroe’s twin brother, with Mariah.

Since splitting from the singer, Nick has gone on to have ten more children with five other women (one son died in 2021 at five months old). In the interview, he stood by his decision to not be in a monogamous relationship. “What if someone told you you are only allowed to have one friend for the rest of your life?” Nick asked. “If we’re talking about intimacy, at some point, all these parts stop working. You need someone you can rock with as a friend forever. Once we put intimacy and sexuality on top of it, then all of a sudden we have to have all these rules and boundaries…who says?”

Nick also confirmed that he loves all of his children’s mothers, and said that to be in a monogamous relationship with one of them would be a “disservice” to the others. “I have individual relationships with each person in my life,” Nick clarified. “I respect them.”