Mariah Carey Wears Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With BF Bryan Tanaka: Photos

Three days after officially confirming it’s Mariah Carey season, the 52-year-old “Hero” singer rocked a little black dress in New York City on Nov. 4. While holding hands with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, 39, Mimi smiled from ear-to-ear as she looked as beautiful as ever in the cocktail dress. The pop diva paired the ensemble with a black leather trench coat, open-toe platform heels, a black belt, and oversized sunglasses. Of course, Mariah didn’t forget to accessorize, as she made sure to complete the look with a pair of dangling earrings. Her long blonde tresses were also styled in chic loose beach waves and parted down the middle.

While the star strutted in her monochromatic outfit, Bryan opted for a much more casual look. The 39-year-old appeared to be a dedicated boyfriend and a Mariah fan himself, as he wore a white t-shirt with the songstress on it. In addition, he wore a black army jacket with leather sleeves, black ripped jeans, and Air Jordan sneakers while accompanying his lady in the Big Apple on Friday.

The NYC outing comes just three days after Mariah took to Instagram to share an adorable video to declare it’s officially the Mariah holiday season. Her Halloween to Christmas video shows the Grammy-winner wearing a witch costume and riding a bike while doing a cackling witch laugh. The video then quickly transitions to Mimi wearing a sexy Santa outfit and singing “it’s time”, hinting at the time of year when her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” can be heard almost everywhere. “IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN,” she captioned the post.

Mariah and Bryan were also spotted holding hands in NYC last week, while they attended the Enola Holmes 2 premiere on Oct. 28. During that outing, Mimi once more stunned in a black cocktail dress, but this time she paired the outfit with sheer tights. She completed her look with black platform heels, a leather belt, and over size black sunglasses. Bryan made sure to give Mariah a helping hand while she glided down the building’s steps that evening.

The iconic popstar and her beau have been dating since 2016, following her split from Australian billionaire James Packer. Bryan and the blonde beauty met when he was working as a backup dancer on her show, and soon sparks were flying. He occasionally posts photos of Mariah on his Instagram, including on on Valentine’s Day this year. Mariah was previously married to singer and TV host Nick Cannon, 42, from 2008 until their divorce in 2016. The famous recording artist and Nick welcomed twins during their marriage in 2011. Their adorable kids include Moroccan and Monroe, 11.