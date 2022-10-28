Mariah Carey Rocks Little Black Dress & Holds Hands With Bryan Tanaka On Date Night

It was a romantic night for Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka on Thursday, October 27. The R&B singer, 52, held hands with her beau, 39, as they left the Paris Theater in New York City. Mariah stunned in a black outfit as she held hands with the dancer, as they left the theater, which was showing the premiere of the brand new Enola Holmes 2 film.

Mariah sported a tiny black dress, under a corset-like top and stylish leather jacket. She also rocked a pair of black leggings and heels, as she waved to fans who she saw on the street. She accessorized with a pair of shades, hooped earrings, and a cross necklace. Bryan also went for an all-black look with jeans and a t-shirt, plus a leather jacket with red stripes and a matching baseball cap, as he escorted his girlfriend of six years.

At the movie premiere, Mariah also bonded with the movie’s star Millie Bobby Brown. The two were videotaped hugging each other at the event, shortly after the Stranger Things star revealed that she’s super close with the “Queen of Christmas” during an interview on The Tonight Show. Millie teased that the two may have a musical collaboration on the horizon. She also spoke about Mariah helping to be something of a mentor to her. “She grew up in the public eye, and we have connected on so many different levels,” she said. “She has so much knowledge, and she’s so wise, and she’s just been an incredible guiding light for me.”

Bryan and Mariah have been together since 2016, and it’s clear that they share a very special bond. While it seems like they mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight, Bryan does occasionally share photos of Mariah on his Instagram to commemorate special days like Valentine’s Day and Anniversaries. When the two celebrated their anniversary in 2021, Bryan said that it was his “favorite day.” Mariah will also occasionally share shots of him on Instagram for special occasions.

More recently, the pair have been seen having some romantic dates together out and about in different spots, including the Big Apple. Earlier in October, they were seen on a date night, with Mariah rocking a sexy sheer dress, while revealing some lingerie.