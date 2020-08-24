Mariah Carey Posts Selfie Of ‘Throwback Curls’ Hair Makeover — See Before & After Pics

Mariah Carey has always had stunning naturally curly hair. She’s now showing off one of her favorite throwback looks with her loose tresses, and asking fans if she should wear her locks like that more often.

Mariah Carey is the queen of always looking perfectly styled with flawless hair. Often times, she prefers to wear her natural curls either ironed or blown out, or done up in super glam waves. But she decided to give fans a look at her hair in it’s naturally curly state in an Aug. 24 Instagram throwback snapshot. The 50-year-old elusive chanteuse used to rock the curls she was born with early in her career and during the 90s, and is asking fans if she should give the iconic look a try again in 2020 in this amazing Instagram throwback photo:

Here’s how Mariah has worn her look during much of the 2000’s, often preferring a blown-out, straighter ‘do.

“Another day of throwback curls! Whadya think lambs?” Mimi captioned a close up IG photo of her stunning face with her natural curls cascading down past her shoulders. The “Heartbreaker” singer didn’t give a date on when the photo was taken, but it highlighted her legendary 90s hairstyle.

Mariah’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka is all for her going au natural with her hair. He commented with a series of “thumbs up” emojis. Mariah’s superfans also went wild for her legendary look, with user @ms.mariahcarey writing, “I love it! Curly’Riah is a classic that never dies,” while @blissriah gushed, “WE LOVE IT CURLYRIAH IS SUPERIOR.”

Mimi has really been on a hair comparison kick lately, as fan @reacletots pointed out, “We love the curls! They’re getting a lot of airtime lately.” Mariah wore her hair in perfectly styled ringlets for an Aug. 19 appearance on Good Morning America . The mother of two was promoting her new track “Save The Day” featuring Lauryn Hill and looked so glam for her remote appearance. Celeb pals such as supermodel Naomi Campbell, TV personality Heidi Klum and director Lee Daniels all left heart emojis next to a photo of how she looked for her GMA slot, which she captioned, “Good humidity for a curlyRiah weekend.”

Mimi also spread the word on GMA about her new album The Rarities dropping on Oct. 2, which features previously unreleased tracks or ones she started mixing then stopped working on. In the artwork for the LP’s cover, Mariah’s hair is blown out, with just faint waves in her tresses as she looks windswept. Curly, straight, halfway in between….no matter how Mimi wears her hair, she’s simply stunning.