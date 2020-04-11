Mariah Carey Cuddles With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka On His 37th Birthday: See Sweet Pic

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka enjoyed some PDA while celebrating his 37th birthday!

Serving “Dreamlover” realness! Mariah Carey, 50, got up close and personal with her very handsome beau Bryan Tanaka in an Instagram pic she posted on Thursday, April 11, which also happened to be his 37th birthday. The pop icon smiled for the camera while looking absolutely stunning in a brown top with her beach blonde hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. Bryan, meanwhile, cut a handsome figure himself in a black t-shirt as she held onto him tightly. “Thank you babe!” he wrote in the comments section of the snap with a heart eye emoji. Mariah made his special day even further when she posted a makeup-free IG story of herself baking him a surprise birthday cake that looked totally scrumptious!

Mariah and Bryan are almost birthday twins. Her milestone occasion happened on March 27 which she spent it, like millions of others, inside amid millions of us being quarantined. She didn’t let that get her down though as the “Touch My Body” songstress took to her studio to record new music for her “lambs” to get excited about! It wasn’t all about work on her 50th as she also celebrated it with her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 8, (who she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39.) The youngsters were all smiles while their doting mother blew out the candles on her yummy chocolate cake.

Will there be another big day happening for Mariah and Bryan soon? Some fans kept asking them when he is going to pop the question as they’ve been dating for almost four years now. They also haven’t had an issue showing their PDA with one another whether its out in public or on social media.

The attractive couple were all smiles in December of 2019 when they went Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado. They held hands while walking around the frosty city where she dazzled, style wise, in a black, white, and tan ski jacket and black tights.