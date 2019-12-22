See Pic
Hollywood Life

Mariah Carey, 49, & Bryan Tanaka, 36, Show PDA On Vacation After Nick Cannon Says He’d Marry Her Again

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka
Backgrid
St. Barth, FRANCE - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka snap a few selfies while enjoying the warm sun as a family at Grand Cul de Sac Lagoon in St. Barth, with Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah goes makeup-free in a black wetsuit as she relaxes in a clear bottom boat as her beau Bryan mans the oars. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka step out together to do some shopping at the Aspen Gucci store. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
St. Barth, FRANCE - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka snap a few selfies while enjoying the warm sun as a family at Grand Cul de Sac Lagoon in St. Barth, with Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah goes makeup-free in a black wetsuit as she relaxes in a clear bottom boat as her beau Bryan mans the oars. Pictured: Mariah Carey BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey and beau Bryan Tanaka splurge at Louis Vuitton before movie night in Aspen ahead of the holidays. The pair are all smiles as they are bundled up in designer wear on a snowy night in the Christmas town. The couple keep close as they head to the theater to watch 'Mary Poppins Returns.' Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Mariah Carey got to spend a little quality time with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka when the couple went out Christmas shopping in Aspen, Colorado on Dec. 21.

Mariah Carey, 49, was glowing while taking in the holiday spirit with her hunky boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 36, on Dec. 21 and it was a romantic sight to see! The lovebirds were all smiles as they held hands while walking around during a Christmas shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado, where they decided to go for a fun getaway. The “All I Want For Christmas” crooner looked amazing in a black, white, and tan ski jacket and black tights during the outing while her beau looked warm and stylish in a black and white graphic shirt under a black coat and black pants. Mariah also rocked sunglasses and black stiletto boots as Bryan wore his own black boots with black and white shoelaces.

Mariah and Bryan, who have been dating on and off since early 2017, have been working professionally together since 2006, when Bryan worked as a backup dancer on Mariah’s 2006 Adventures of Mimi tour, so they are definitely comfortable together. In addition to enjoying their stroll on their trip, they were spotted checking out a Gucci store for impressive gifts.

Mariah’s vacation with Bryan comes three months after her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, who is also the father of her eight-year-old twins Moroccoan and Monroe, admitted he would marry her again on the Sept. 23 episode of T.I.‘s podcast, ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris! After calling her his “dream girl” Nick, who was married to the singer from 2008 until 2016, said he wasn’t interested in marriage again, but if he was, he would marry her for a second time. “If I’mma marry somebody, I’mma marry her,” he proudly said in the episode.

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka
Backgrid

It’s great to see Mariah looking festive and happy with Bryan during the holiday season! As the “queen of Christmas” she sure knows how to have fun!