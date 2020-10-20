‘Red Table Talk’: Gloria Estefan’s Daughter Emily Reveals ‘Anxiety’ Battle: ‘I Was Hurting Myself’

Gloria Estefan admits she was ‘freaking out’ during her daughter Emily’s mental health battle in the upcoming episode of ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans.’

Emily Estefan, 25, struggled so much with anxiety that she would hurt herself and not even realize it.

Gloria Estefan’s only daughter makes the admission in the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which examines the issue of mental health, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview clip.

“All of a sudden I’m tired all the time. Now, all of a sudden I feel a tightness in my chest that I’m thinking is like, what’s going on with me?” Emily reveals during the intense discussion, which you can see above.

The singer also reveals that, in reaction to her feelings, she would do things that surprised herself and concerned her family and friends. “And then anxiety,” she says. “There were moments that I couldn’t even handle myself and I was running in the street and hurting myself, not noticing.”

Emily confesses that she’d even destroy her cell phones in frustration. “[In] the last three years I think I’ve gone through five phones…” she says, before demonstrating how she would toss them and scream. “And then the moment it happens it’s like, what did I just do? Like, who is this person? What’s going on?”

At that point Gloria, 63, admits that she was worried about her daughter. “By the way, I was freaking out,” she says. Emily, meanwhile, points out that “everybody was freaking out,” referring in particular to her girlfriend, Gemeny Hernandez. “Gem, poor Gem, my partner, is seeing me go through this and we’re all trying to work to figure it out,” she says.

During the sneak peek Emily doesn’t reveal exactly when she was going through this difficult time but she does admit that she is “not done with the process.”

The new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans will premiere on Facebook Live on Oct. 21 at 9am PST/12pm EST. In last week’s episode, Emily confessed to her co-hosts – mom Gloria, and cousin, actress Lili Estefan – that she felt “suicidal” at one point as she struggled to come out to her family. She is now happily dating her partner, Gemeny. They’ve been together for past four years.