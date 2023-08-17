Chrissy Teigen Posts Topless Selfie During Mammogram & Breast Ultrasound: Photo

Chrissy Teigen, 37, made sure that her health was in order during her latest doctor’s visit on Aug. 17! The brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a topless selfie amid her recent ultrasound and mammogram. She rocked nothing but black bottoms and a matching black surgical face mask. Chrissy appeared to opt for a makeup-free look and tied her golden tresses back. She notably covered her chest with her arm and orange-manicured hand.

“mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder! when else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak!? ultrasound also comes with free titty lotion good for the entire day!!”, she joked in the caption of the selfie. The mother-of-four also took to the comments to note that she had “both ultrasound and mammogram!” done that day. Both of the procedures are often used to screen patients for early signs of breast cancer, as reported by the CDC.

Soon after Chrissy shared the topless photo, many of her 42.4 million followers took to the comments to react. Many of them also thanked her for spreading awareness on the breast exams. “Ladies so important early detection and prevention is key as we see cancer diagnoses rise!!!! I was diagnosed at 26 and am a survivor… Check those tatas ladies,” one admirer advised, while another added, “Early detection saved my life! Love women like you who remind other women to do their titty check!”

The doctor’s office snapshot comes on the heels of the arrival of Chrissy’s son, Wren Alexander Stephens, who was born on June 19 via surrogate. Her newborn’s birth also took place just five months after the 37-year-old gave birth to her and John Legend‘s third child, a girl named Esti. There two other children include son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. At the time of Wren’s arrival, the proud momma took to Instagram to announce their exciting news on Jun. 28.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children,” Chrissy wrote in the statement. She also went on to express her gratitude for her surrogate, Alexandra. “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” she gushed. “All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.” The arrival of their latest child comes nearly three years after she opened up about her miscarriage of her late son, Jack. She and the “All Of Me” hitmaker have been married since 2013.