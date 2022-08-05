Chrissy Teigen Poses For Cute Photos Taken By Son Miles, 4, 1 Day After Pregnancy News

Just one day after announcing that she is pregnant once again, Chrissy Teigen, 36, shared a cute family photo to her Instagram! Her equally gorgeous mom Vilailuck Teigen, 60, and daughter Luna, 6, posed with matching peace signs for the photo in front of an indoor playground. Chrissy captioned the post, “photos by miles,” revealing her adorable son Miles, 4, was the talented photographer!

Miles is almost a professional at taking photos for his mom’s popular Instagram page: he hilariously cut Chrissy off in two of the shots, but he still gets five stars for the effort!

His big sister Luna wore a sweet summer dress with a butterfly on the front, and completed her look with sandals. Chrissy also looked super chic, per usual, as she sported jean shorts, high-waisted Gucci tulle panties (which she also wore in her pregnancy announcement photo) and a classic white button-down shirt.

The post comes fresh off the news that Chrissy is expecting another baby. On August 3, Chrissy shared an emotional post to reveal that she and her husband John Legend, 43, pregnant once again following over a year of IVF treatments. The announcement comes nearly two years after the devastating loss of her son Jack back in 2020, who she commemorated with a tattoo.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she penned on Aug. 3 via Instagram.

Chrissy continued, “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she explained. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In the baby news post, Chrissy showed off her first baby bump photo for this pregnancy, and she is looking so chic! The expecting momma showed off some luxurious high-waisted Gucci panties that she also sported in the family’s group photo peeking out of her denim shorts.

Major congratulations are in order for the Teigen-Legend family! We are surely anticipating the adorable baby.