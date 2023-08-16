Madonna Celebrates 65th Birthday In Lace Bustier With Crop Top: ‘Happy Birthday To Me’

Madonna celebrated turning 65 with a short but devastatingly sexy video clip. In the TikTok, shared Aug. 16, the “Vogue” singer and mom of six slayed a black lace bustier underneath a super short crop top. She paired the crop top with a matching pair of wide-legged pants, and accessorized with a pair of feather-trimmed gloves and massive statement earrings in green and blue jewels. She wore her blonde locks long and straight as she adjusted them for the camera, with a funky track by Monaleo playing in the background. “Happy birthday to me,” she captioned the clip on Wednesday.

Madge has a massive following of 3.8 million fans on the platform, and many of them were sent into a frenzy by the sexy video. “Happy birthday you slay so much I have all of your cds,” gushed a fan, while another wrote, “Happy Birthday Madonna!! Number one fan for almost 40 years!” “Happy birthday @madonna you’re a living legend,” remarked a third.

In a video shared via Twitter, the “Like A Virgin” singer toasted to 65 at midnight during a fun dinner out in Lisbon, Portugal. She wore a pair of bedazzled sunglasses as she contemplated her wish for her birthday. “It’s great to be alive,” she said as her guests applauded, and she blew out a single candle on an indulgent dessert.

Madonna’s birthday celebration in Lisbon, Portugal pic.twitter.com/txVKjyvTRV — Madonna stans⭐ (@MAD0NNAARMY1) August 16, 2023

The intimate celebration comes almost two months after her June 24 hospitalization for what was described as a “serious bacterial infection” amid tour rehearsals. But she seems to have recovered and has rescheduled tour dates for her highly anticipated Celebration Tour.

In a 2021 interview, the hitmaker admitted that she doesn’t even “think about” her age, so it’s not likely she’ll ever slow down. “I don’t even think about my age, to tell you the truth,” she told V Magazine at the time. “I just keep going. Even when I performed almost my entire tour in agony, I had no cartilage left in my right hip, and everyone kept saying, ‘You gotta stop, you gotta stop.’ I said, ‘I will not stop. I will go until the wheels fall off. And it was COVID that shut us down in Paris when we still had 10 days left of shows and I was going to keep going. I didn’t care how much it hurt.”