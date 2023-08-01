Madonna & Beyonce Pose With Their Daughters Backstage At ‘Renaissance’ Tour: Rare Photo

What an epic shot! Madonna posed for a photo with Beyonce during the pop star’s Renaissance Tour stop at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, and she took to Instagram stories on Wednesday to share. In the backstage photo, which you can see below, Queen Bey stood center as she wore what looked like a silk black robe. At her right shoulder stood Madonna, who rocked fishnets and combat boots with a colorful shorts and top set and a black corset. Madge’s 17-year-old daughter Mercy beamed with pride as she wore a blue and white jacket with white pants.

Twins Stella and Estere, 10, also appeared to be thrilled to spend time with the “Single Ladies” hitmaker. In the very front and center of the shot, Bey’s own twin, Rumi, 6, joined the group. She wore a silver tank top with denim shorts and high top sneakers.

The memorable photo marked the meeting of two queens in the industry. On Sunday, July 30, the former Destiny’s Child front woman gave a friendly shout-out to Madonna just a month after the “Vogue” singer suffered a health scare that landed her in the ICU. “Big shout-out to the queen! Queen, mother Madonna, we love you,” the “Lemonade” singer said as she strutted onstage. As it happens, the mom of six was also rehearsing for her upcoming Celebration Tour when she was derailed by what was described as a “serious” bacterial infection.

It’s no surprise that the two household names took time to pose for the fun pic. Beyonce once wrote in a 2022 note to Madonna that she is a “masterpiece genius.” Madonna had taken to Instagram stories to share a note and a bouquet sent by Beyonce after the duo collaborated on “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

“Thank you, Queen. I am so grateful for you,” Beyonce wrote in the note. “You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius.” She also gushed, “Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix. Love always and forever, B.”