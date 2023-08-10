Madonna’s Son David Banda, 17, Wraps An Arm Around Her As They Arrive In NYC After Her Health Scare

Madonna stayed close to her son David Banda as the pair flew into New York City over a month after the superstar’s health scare. The mother-son duo were photographed at JFK Airport on Wednesday, August 9, and David, 17, did his best to help Madonna, 64, through the airport. The teenager wrapped his arm around the “Hung Up” singer who physically leaned on David as they walked outside.

Madonna’s airport attire included a baggy blue top with black pants, a black hat with the words “Spiritually Hungry,” and a pair of black sunglasses. David wore an all black outfit including a zip-up sweatshirt and Nike sweatpants. The 17-year-old rolled a large suitcase out of the airport as he tried to help Madonna keep a low profile in the public setting.

On June 24, Madonna collapsed and was rushed to an NYC hospital where she was treated for a bacterial infection. Her talent manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Instagram that Madonna’s health was “improving” and that she would make a “full recovery.” Madonna broke her silence about her health incident on July 10 and confirmed that she was postponing the North American leg of her Celebration World Tour, which was supposed to begin July 15. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote in her message to her fans.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna continued. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can,” she concluded her message.

The “Material Girl” singer addressed her health scare again, in a July 30 post, where she credited the love of her six kids for helping her during her recovery. “One month out of the hospital and I can reflect,” Madonna wrote. “As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs Of your children and the seemingly endless giving……….. But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

Madonna’s kids were there for her after she was hospitalized. David and Rocco Ritchie, 22, were seen coming and going from the star’s home on NYC’s Upper East Side while she was recovering. Her eldest daughter Lourdes, 26, was also reportedly by her mom’s side after she got home from the hospital.