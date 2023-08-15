Paris Hilton Cuts Maui Trip Short To Offer Aid At Local Shelters Amid Deadly Wildfires

Paris Hilton is giving back to the people of Hawaii after vacationing in Maui where the deadly wildfires have claimed over 96 lives. The 42-year-old socialite was seen at a resort in Wailea with her husband Carter Reum, 42, and their six-month-old son Phoenix, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 12. However, Entertainment Tonight and PEOPLE both reported days later that Paris cut her vacation short to offer aid at local shelters in Maui.

“Paris and Carter’s trip to Maui was initially a planned family trip,” a source close to The Simple Life star told both outlets. “Paris considers Maui a second home since she has been traveling there since she was born and has many friends and family there.”

The insider continued, “Her uncle’s restaurant, Lahaina, burned down, so Paris and Carter decided to shorten their trip and go see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to local shelters and to people in need, and made significant contributions.”

Paris also showed her support for Hawaii on Instagram by reposting instructions from the Hawaii Community Foundation on how to donate to those affected by the ongoing fires, according to PEOPLE. Paris “liked” two Hawaii Community Foundation’s posts that were shared this past weekend.

Paris hasn’t been the only celebrity to show support amid the Maui fires. Shortly after the fires hit, Oprah Winfrey was seen handing out supplies at a help center. Mick Fleetwood, who lost his restaurant on the island, similarly shared a message showing his commitment to helping the community. Dwayne Johnson, who once lived in Hawaii, said he was “heartbroken” by the fires and directed people towards the Hawaii Community Foundation to make donations. Matthew McConaughey, his wife Camila Alves McConaughey, and their son Levi announced they’re teaming with Baby2Baby to fund an emergency aid plane with supplies for children and families in Hawaii.

How You Can Help: The Hawai’i Community Foundation is accepting donations through its Maui Strong Fund. To donate, visit the fund’s website. Additionally, Maui Food Bank provides “safe and nutritious food” to anyone in Maui County who is at risk of going hungry, the organization says. To donate, visit the food bank’s website.