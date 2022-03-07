Mick Fleetwood: 5 Things About The British Musician, 74, Who’s The New Face of Harry Styles’ Beauty Line

Harry Styles enlisted the help of famous British musician Mick Fleetwood to promote his lifestyle brand, Pleasing. Here’s what to know about Mick.

British musician Mick Fleetwood, 74, is the new face of Harry Styles‘ lifestyle brand, Pleasing. Mick did a photoshoot for the brand the photos taken at his home in Maui that were shared March 7 were absolutely epic. The music icon dressed in an all-purple ensemble to promote the new “Shroom Bloom” line, which includes nail polishes, T-shirts, and Acid Drop Overnight Serum. Harry, 28, called Mick “a magical man” in an interview with Vogue about the Shroom Bloom line.

“Mick is someone who brings me–and countless others–great joy,” Harry told the outlet. “I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

So, who is Mick Fleetwood? We’ve rounded up five key things to know about Mick, including how he formed this tight friendship with Harry.

1. Mick co-founded Fleetwood Mac.

Mick is best known as a co-founder and original member of the iconic rock band Fleetwood Mac. He formed the group with guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer in 1967 in London. They were joined by bassist John McVie, whose name was merged with Mick’s to create the band’s moniker. Fleetwood Mac rotated through various members over the years. Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the group in 1975. Fleetwood Mac has released 17 studio albums as of 2003. Their most successful albums have been Fleetwood Mac and Rumors, the latter of which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978. It features the hit songs “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Don’t Stop,” and “You Making Loving Fun.” Fleetwood Mac’s current lineup consists of Mick, John, and Stevie, plus Christine McVie, Mike Campbell and Neil Finn. Fleetwood Mac got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

2. He has a successful solo music career, as well.

Along with his work in Fleetwood Mac, Mick’s also got seven solo albums under his belt. His first was The Visitor and it came out in 1981. His most recent was 2021’s Celebrate The Music of Peter Green. He’s also contributed to some of his fellow bandmates’ solo albums of their own.

3. Mick’s done some acting.

Mick’s successful career also includes a few acting credits. He appeared in an 1989 episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, as well as an episode of the crime series Wisely. Mick was on Diners, Drive-Ins and Drives in 2017. As for the big screen, Mick’s had minor roles in the movies The Running Man, Zero Tolerance, Snide and Prejudice, and Burning Down the House. Mick also co-hosted the 1989 Brit Awards with Sam Fox.

4. He has 4 children.

Mick has four kids and has been married three times. He shares daughters Amy, 51, and Lucy, 49, with his ex-wife Jenny Boyd. They were married twice and both times it ended in divorce. He was then married to Sara Recor from 1988 to 1995. His third wife was Lynn Frankel, with whom he shares 20-year-old twin daughters Tessa and Ruby. Mick and Lynn got divorce in 2015 after two decades of marriage.

In the Vogue interview, Mick revealed that he first met Harry when he took his twin daughters to see One Direction in concert back in 2014. “Very generously, their organization made it possible for us to go backstage for one of those meet-and-greets,” Mick said of the British boy band. He explained that Harry and the other One Direction members “hovered around” Mick while backstage. “We really connected because it turned out Harry had been brought up around Fleetwood Mac’s music when he was a child,” Mick told Vogue. “And so on and off for years we’ve had this passing-in-the-night relationship, which has included him doing Fleetwood Mac songs and doing countless little and big things with Stevie.”

5. His sister was an actress.

Mick’s sister was British actress Susan Fleetwood. Susan acted in theater, film and television. She was best known for appearing in the TV shows Chandler & Co and The Buddha of Suburbia. Her final acting job was as Lady Russell in the 1995 film Persuasion. Susan died on September 29, 1995 after battling ovarian cancer for over a decade. She was 51 years old.