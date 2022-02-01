Guy Fieri Is The Mayor Of A Literal ‘Flavor’ Town In Bud Light Seltzer’s Hard Soda Super Bowl Ad

Bud Light Seltzer’s new Hard Soda is bold, but is it bold enough for Guy Fieri? In Bud Light Seltzer’s Super Bowl LVI commercial, the celebrity chef leads a magical world of color, flavor, and spiked hair.

If you’re going to go big, if you’re going to go bold, if you’re going to go with a flavor to frost your tips and make you instantly grow a stylish goatee, then you’re going to go with Guy Fieri. The man associated with flavorful food and bold outfits is the head honcho of anything bold, so when Bud Light Seltzer decided to roll out a Hard Soda, you knew he had to get in on that. Such is the case with the brand’s commercial for Super Bowl LVI. The spot, which will air during the February 13 event, sees two Fieri-esque invaders crash a party and snatch a bucket of Bud Light Seltzer’s Hard Soda.

“The mayor must see this,” says one, right before absconding with the refreshments. After the partygoers travel through the colorful Land of Loud Flavors – think Alice In Wonderland via Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives – they come face-to-face with the Mayor: Guy Fieri. After cracking open a can of Hard Cola, Guy is…impressed. “I declare Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda the loudest flavors ever,” decrees Guy, much to the joy of the Land of Loud Flavors – and to the pleasure of anyone looking for a bold, loud, and tasty beverage.

The commercial has everything one wants in a Super Bowl spot: bright flavors, a dash of the absurd, a brilliant celebrity cameo, and a tasty drink boasting zero sugar and 100 calories. Guy thought it was a winning recipe. “Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick. This team has always made the best commercials, and I’m stoked I get to play for them,” said Fieri, in a press release accompanying the spot. “Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda and I are all about loud flavors, and I can’t wait for fans to see how the ‘Land of Loud Flavors’ comes to life!”

“When fans think Bud Light Seltzer, they think big, bold, loud flavors that are consistently pushing the category and going above and beyond consumer expectations,” said Andy Goeler, VP of Marketing Bud Light. “There’s no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe “Land of Loud Flavors” on the biggest and loudest stage possible.”

What’s better than this commercial? How about the chance of living the boldest, loudest Super Bowl LVI possible? Bud Light Seltzer and Guy Fieri are offering one lucky consumer the opportunity to see their “Name in the Big Game – Super Bowl LVI.” One lucky winner will be forever immortalized in neon lights in both the “Land of Loud Flavors” and Super Bowl history. Until February 8, fans can enter the “Get Your Name in the Big Game” sweepstakes by posting on social media using #LandofLoudFlavors and #Sweepstakes or by entering at landofloudflavors.com.