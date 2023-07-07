Matthew McConaughey’s Son Levi, 15, Looks So Grown Up As He Makes His Social Media Debut

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey‘s son got the ultimate 15th birthday present: permission to join social media! The eldest child of the actor, 53, and model, 41, made his social media debut on Friday, June 7 after his parents gave him the green light for his birthday. To do so, 15-year-old Levi created an Instagram account and shared a complication of clips and photos from his recent life. The video, seen below, showed him surfing, swimming, biking, snowboarding, cliff jumping, and so much more, giving fans a glimpse of who the teenager is. Some photos included in the montage showed him looking all grown up as he cooked, handled a professional camera, and walked red carpets with his famous parents.

The video began with a voiceover of the teenager saying, “Hi, I’m Levi!” Empire of The Sun‘s “Walking on a Dream” then began playing, and Matthew’s voice followed. “Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they’re gonna try to get you to follow,” he said, which is a quote from Dazed and Confused, in which he played David Wooderson. “You just gotta keep livin’ man, L-I-V-I-N.”

“happy to be here,” Levi captioned the video. He shared the same video and caption to his newly created TikTok account.

Levi’s Instagram account was introduced by both Matthew and Camila in a joint Instagram video they shared on Friday. The sweet couple — who have been married since 2012 — sat side by side as they wished their firstborn a wonderful birthday and nervously congratulated him on gaining access to social media.

“Hey, buddy, your mama’s a little nervous today about one of the gifts we are giving you,” the Fool’s Gold actor said at the top of the video. “Yes, we are allowing you, Levi, today on your 15th birthday to join the social media universe.” The couple went on to admit that they’ve been talking about this day “for years” and that they feel it’s time to allow Levi access to social media, considering all his friends have been using it for years. “He knows who he is … and he knows where he is going,” Matthew confidently reasoned. “He’s got a great story to tell and share.”

Addressing his followers directly, Matthew added that they’re “getting a young and respectful man.” He also said he hopes everyone can do their “best to treat him the same way.”

Reverting his attention back to his son, Matthew added, “Levi, enjoyed the adventure. Enjoy sharing your story, expressing yourself, and what you put out there.” The proud parents concluded, “We love you. Happy birthday!”

Levi has two siblings: Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10.