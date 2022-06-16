Matthew McConaughey, 52, Goes Shirtless With Wife Camila Alves In Plunging Swimsuit On Vacation

Matthew McConaughey attempted to get in some rest and relaxation after his impassioned speech at the White House calling for gun law reforms in the wake of the shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The 52-year-old Oscar winner was joined by his gorgeous wife Camila Alves in Greece as they enjoyed a sun-soaked holiday by the sea. Rocking red swim trunks, Matthew dove into the water off a rocky ledge as Camila looked on in her stunning blue swimsuit, as seen in photos here.

The adorable couple, who have been married for almost 10 years and share three children, looked to be on cloud nine as they were all smiles taking in the incredible scenery. At one point, Matthew lovingly helped Camila adjust her swimsuit as he handed her a towel. The couple proved, once again, they are the ultimate relationship goals.

On Tuesday, June 7, Matthew became overcome with emotion on Capitol Hill as he laid out his case for more responsible gun laws following the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. “These regulations are not a step back. They’re a step forward for a civil society and the Second Amendment,” he said. “Is this a cure-all? Hell no, but people are hurting. Families are. Parents are, and as divided as our country is, this gun responsibility issue is one that we agree on more than we don’t. This should be a non-partisan issue.”

The appearance at the White House came just days after the Dallas Buyers’ Club star returned to Uvalde to pay his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting massacre. The actor, whose mother taught at a school one mile away from the tragic, visited with school district officials and took photos with staff, but did not make any public statements at the time.

Although McConaughey didn’t address the public during his visit, he was one of the first high-profile celebrities to make a statement shortly after news broke of the horrific tragedy. “Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” he wrote on Instagram. “As Americans, Texans, mother and fathers, it’s time we re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs,” he continued. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”