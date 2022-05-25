Matthew McConaughey Devastated Over School Shooting In His Hometown: ‘We Must Do Better’

Tragedy struck Matthew McConaughey’s Texas hometown, Ulvade, on May 24, when at least 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman. Matthew took to Instagram on the evening of May 24 to share his thoughts about the senseless tragedy. In his post, the actor did not explicitly reference gun control laws, but he did seem to advocate for some sort of reform to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrificeis can we individually take today to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses and accept these tragic realities as the status quo,” he wrote.

Matthew urged “Americans, Texas, mothers and fathers” to “re-evaluate and renegotiate” their wants from their needs. “We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue,” he continued. “This is an epidemic we can control and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better.”

View Related Gallery Matthew McConaughey -- Pics Of The Actor EXCLUSIVE: Matthew McConaughey, wife Camilla Alves and family enjoy their summer vacation in Antiparos, Greece. The 49-year-old True Detective actor was on the same Greek island last year with his mum, wife and two kids. *PLEASE PIXILATE CHILDREN’S FACES*. 29 Jun 2019 Pictured: Matthew McConaughey. Photo credit: Papadakis Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455906_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] New York, NY - Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves leave NBC Studios in New York City after his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pictured: Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

He explicitly stated that “action must be taken,” although he did not specify what he wants that acton to be. Matthew concluded his message with a touching note to the loved ones of the victims, adding, “No words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming.”

The shooter, an 18-year-old man, is dead after reportedly being killed by police on the scene. It is believed that the shooter acted alone, using a handgun and possibly a rifle. Our thought are with the families of the victims of this horrific tragedy.