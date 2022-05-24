Texas School Shooting: 14 Children Reportedly Killed After Horrifying Incident

It is a sad time for Texas’ Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. On May 24, the school district’s official Twitter account announced there was “an active shooter at Robb Elementary” at 12:17 pm CDT. “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared,” they added. Fourteen children and one teacher were killed, according to Gov. Greg Abbott, per Yahoo! News.

The shooter, an 18-year-old male named Salvadore Romus is also dead. He resided in Uvalde and was a current or former member of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Abbot said it is believed that responding officers killed him. Two officers were injured, but are expected to survive, per ABC News.

Abbot also reported that Salvadore shot his own grandmother before driving to Robb Elementary and opening fire. There was no update given about the condition of Salvadore’s grandmother. Very few details about the shooting are known and there is no further description of the shooter available at the time of this writing.

The type of gun used is currently unknown. In Texas, it is legal to carry a handgun in public without a license. However, they are prohibited “on the physical premises of a school or educational institution, any grounds or building on which an activity sponsored by a school or educational institution is being conducted, or a passenger transportation vehicle of a school or educational institution, whether the school or educational institution is public or private” unless the person has a specific license or is authorized by the specific institution, according to HB 1927.

Abbot expressed his deepest sympathies following the tragedy. “When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’re going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. And there are families who are in mourning right now,” he said, per ABC News. “The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children.”

Just after 3 pm local time, the school district announced kids can be picked up from their respective campuses. “Parents are asked to pick up students at the regular dismissal times at the child’s campus. There will be no bus transportation,” their Facebook page instructed. They added, “Officers will be on site to escort students to the parents cars. Parents please be patient as lines will be long.”

Uvalde is the hometown of famed actor Matthew McConaughey. As of this writing, he has not commented on the tragedy.