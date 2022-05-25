Texas School Shooting Victims: 4th Grade Teacher & More Identified

After a teen gunman opened fire on a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24, 19 young students and two adults were left dead. One of the adult victims was a fourth-grade teacher, Eva Mireles. She had worked in the school district for 17 years, according to her aunt, who confirmed Eva’s death in a statement. Eva was a mother and a wife, as well as a dog mom, her school bio confirmed.

Fourth grader Xavier Lopez, who was just ten years old, was also confirmed as another one of the shooting victims. Xavier’s cousin shared that the ten-year-old’s mother had seen him at a school awards ceremony just hours before he was killed. Xavier had received an honor roll award at the ceremony. His mother said that he was looking forward to middle school, and gushed over his smile. “That smile, I will never forget,” she said. “It would always cheer anyone up.”

A family member also identified fourth grader Amerie jo Garza as another victim of this senseless tragedy. “My little love is now flying high with the angels above,” Amerie jo’s father wrote on Facebook. “Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie jo.”

The shooter, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School and took the lives of the innocent children and adults on site in Uvalde, Texas. In addition to those who have been killed, there were also dozens left injured after the attack. The crime spree was eerily similar to the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre which left 26 dead. Our hearts and prayers go out to their families amid this senseless act of violence.

We will continue to update this post as more of the victims names are released.